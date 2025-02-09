Nikola Jovic Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Jovic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic was recently dealing with a calf injury but is now managing an ankle issue, neither of which is reportedly serious. Over his last 18 appearances, Jovic has averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.