Nikola Jovic Injury: Departs with ankle sprain

Jovic went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic with a left ankle sprain and didn't return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He ended the night with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 24 minutes before exiting.

Jovic appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg and went to the locker room with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to be evaluated further. He'll be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks until the team has a more clarification on his availability moving forward.