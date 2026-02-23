Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Jovic (back) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Lower-back tightness is likely to prevent Jovic from playing a second consecutive game Tuesday. Pelle Larsson should see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in all fantasy formats.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago