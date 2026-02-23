Nikola Jovic Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Jovic (back) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Lower-back tightness is likely to prevent Jovic from playing a second consecutive game Tuesday. Pelle Larsson should see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in all fantasy formats.
