Nikola Jovic Injury: Doubtful to return

Jovic went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg and went to the locker room with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to be evaluated further. Jaime Jaquez could pick up a few extra minutes down the stretch if Jovic can't return.