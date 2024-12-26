Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jovic Injury: Doubtful to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 6:10pm

Jovic went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg and went to the locker room with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to be evaluated further. Jaime Jaquez could pick up a few extra minutes down the stretch if Jovic can't return.

