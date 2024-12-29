Nikola Jovic Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Jovic (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Jovic sustained the left ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Magic, though he was able to play in Saturday's loss to Atlanta. The 21-year-old has appeared in five consecutive outings for the Heat (one start), during which he has averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest.