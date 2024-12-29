Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 12:22pm

Jovic (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Jovic sustained the left ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Magic, though he was able to play in Saturday's loss to Atlanta. The 21-year-old has appeared in five consecutive outings for the Heat (one start), during which he has averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
