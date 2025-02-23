Nikola Jovic Injury: Fractures hand, set to miss time

Jovic has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a fractured right hand.

Jovic suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's game, and X-rays revealed a fracture on the second metacarpal of his right hand. The Heat likely won't provide a clear timeline for Jovic's return until a determination is made on whether or not he needs surgery, but even if he avoids a procedure, the third-year forward will be headed for a multi-week absence. His absence could allow Kyle Anderson to take on an elevated role at power forward, and the Heat could also open up a spot in the rotation for one of Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez.