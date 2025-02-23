Nikola Jovic Injury: Fractures right hand Sunday
Jovic will not return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a fractured right hand.
Jovic suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's game, and X-rays revealed a fracture on the second metacarpal of his right hand. Jovic's injury will likely keep him out of action for an extended period of time, which opens the door for Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Anderson to reenter the Heat's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now