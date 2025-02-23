Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Fractures right hand Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 4:37pm

Jovic will not return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a fractured right hand.

Jovic suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's game, and X-rays revealed a fracture on the second metacarpal of his right hand. Jovic's injury will likely keep him out of action for an extended period of time, which opens the door for Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Anderson to reenter the Heat's rotation.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
