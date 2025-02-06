Nikola Jovic Injury: Likely to play Friday

Jovic (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Although Jovic is dealing with a calf contusion, the issue is not likely to keep him out of action Friday. The 2022 first-rounder has already been playing an expanded role for the Heat, and his rest-of-season fantasy outlook was bolstered by the trade of Jimmy Butler on Wednesday. Over his last six games, Jovic has averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 threes in 33.9 minutes.