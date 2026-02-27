Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:32pm

Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

The fourth-year pro's absence will extend to four games as he continues to recover from a lower-back injury, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Nets. Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio should continue to see more opportunities for playing time for as long as Jovic is out of action.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago