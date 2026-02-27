Nikola Jovic Injury: Not playing Saturday
Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
The fourth-year pro's absence will extend to four games as he continues to recover from a lower-back injury, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Nets. Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio should continue to see more opportunities for playing time for as long as Jovic is out of action.
