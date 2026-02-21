Nikola Jovic Injury: Nursing back injury

Jovic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to lower-back tightness.

Jovic played just three minutes during the Heat's blowout win over the Hawks on Saturday but may have tweaked his back in the process. He's failed to play more than 10 minutes in four of his last six outings, and his absence would lead to slightly more playing time being available for Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez.