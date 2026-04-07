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Nikola Jovic Injury: Out for road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:46am

Jovic (ankle) will miss the next three games for Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Tuesday.

Jovic is not traveling with the Heat on their current road trip. A return against the Hawks on Sunday for the final regular-season game could be on the table depending on how he progresses.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
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