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Nikola Jovic Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 1:49pm

Jovic (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Jovic is on the verge of ending nearly a month-long absence due to lower-back injury management. With Andrew Wiggins (toe) sidelined, Jovic could play a minor role off the bench in his expected return.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
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