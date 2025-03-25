Nikola Jovic Injury: Progressing in recovery

Jovic (hand) was cleared to begin on-court work, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic sustained the fractured second metacarpal on his right hand against the Bucks on Feb. 23, though the injury didn't require surgery. The 21-year-old's return to on-court work suggests that he could potentially come back this season, and he can be considered week-to-week until the club provides another update on his recovery.