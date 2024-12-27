Nikola Jovic Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Jovic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Jovic entered Thursday's game against the Magic on the injury report due to a left ankle sprain. He was able to play through the issue across the first three quarters of the game, but he aggravated the injury in the fourth frame and is now in danger of missing his 10th game of the regular season. Jovic's absence Saturday, paired with Jimmy Butler (conditioning) and Josh Richardson (heel) both being ruled out, would mean more playing time for Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith, Pelle Larsson and Alec Burks.