Nikola Jovic Injury: Questionable vs. Atlanta

Jovic (hand) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite missing the last 28 games due to a fractured right hand, Jovic has a chance to play Friday in Atlanta. The 21-year-old forward played in 46 games during the regular season, averaging a career-high 10.7 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6 percent (career high) from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.