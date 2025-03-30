Nikola Jovic Injury: Remaining out for Monday
Jovic (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jovic will miss his 20th consecutive contest due to a fractured second metacarpal on his right hand. The 21-year-old was recently cleared to return to on-court work, though there's still no clear timetable for his return. The forward's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Boston.
