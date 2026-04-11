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Nikola Jovic Injury: Remaining out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 1:32pm

Jovic (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Jovic has played only twice in Miami's last 24 games. At this point, it's unknown if he will be available for the Play-In Tournament. However, while Jovic is ruled out, Simone Fontecchio (ankle), who is probable versus Atlanta, will likely continue to see more action.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
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