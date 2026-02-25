Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:48pm

Jovic (back) won't play Thursday in Philadelphia.

Jovic is set to miss his third straight game Thursday, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets. Pelle Larsson will continue to pick up the slack in Jovic's absence.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago