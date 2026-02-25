Nikola Jovic Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Jovic (back) won't play Thursday in Philadelphia.
Jovic is set to miss his third straight game Thursday, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets. Pelle Larsson will continue to pick up the slack in Jovic's absence.
