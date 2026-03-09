Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jovic (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

The Heat continue to keep Jovic from playing for lower-back injury management. The fourth-year forward holds no definitive timetable for a return to the floor and can be labeled as out indefinitely.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
