Nikola Jovic Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Jovic (ankle) is out for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hornets.
Jovic was sidelined for Miami's last four games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, and his absence will extend at least one additional matchup. If the Heat are able to fend off the Hornets on Tuesday, Jovic would have a chance to return for Friday's game, which will determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
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