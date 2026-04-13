Nikola Jovic Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Jovic (ankle) is out for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hornets.

Jovic was sidelined for Miami's last four games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, and his absence will extend at least one additional matchup. If the Heat are able to fend off the Hornets on Tuesday, Jovic would have a chance to return for Friday's game, which will determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.