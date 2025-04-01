Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Still sidelined for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Jovic (hand) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Celtics.

Jovic hasn't played since Feb. 23 due to a fractured second metacarpal on his right hand. Although Jovic has opted to bypass surgery and has been cleared to return to on-court work, there is no official timetable for his return. The 21-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Memphis.

Miami Heat
