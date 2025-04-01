Nikola Jovic Injury: Still sidelined for Wednesday

Jovic (hand) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Celtics.

Jovic hasn't played since Feb. 23 due to a fractured second metacarpal on his right hand. Although Jovic has opted to bypass surgery and has been cleared to return to on-court work, there is no official timetable for his return. The 21-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Memphis.