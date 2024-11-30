Nikola Jovic Injury: Will not play Sunday

Jovic has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to an ankle injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After seeing the court in the first 14 games of the season, Jovic was a DNP the last three games. It is unclear if this ankle injury had anything to do with it. When healthy, he is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 triples across 18.2 minutes per game. His next opportunity to suit up will be Monday versus the Celtics.