Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't play Monday

Jovic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Jovic, Pelle Larsson (ankle) and Josh Richardson (heel) won't travel with the team to Detroit, and their next chance to suit up will come against the Thunder on Friday at home. Jovic had completely fallen out of Miami's rotation before logging 24 minutes against the Raptors on Thursday, when he suffered the ankle injury.