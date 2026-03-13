Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 9:01pm

Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Jovic hasn't played since Feb. 20 due to low back injury management. The Heat haven't provided many details regarding where exactly Jovic stands in the recovery process, but the Serbian big man seems unlikely to reclaim a rotation spot once he's finally cleared to play.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago