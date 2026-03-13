Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't play Saturday
Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Jovic hasn't played since Feb. 20 due to low back injury management. The Heat haven't provided many details regarding where exactly Jovic stands in the recovery process, but the Serbian big man seems unlikely to reclaim a rotation spot once he's finally cleared to play.
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