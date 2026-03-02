Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Jovic will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-back injury. Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio should continue to see a slight uptick in opportunities in his absence. Jovic's next chance to return will come Thursday in a rematch against the Nets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More