Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Jovic will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-back injury. Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio should continue to see a slight uptick in opportunities in his absence. Jovic's next chance to return will come Thursday in a rematch against the Nets.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago