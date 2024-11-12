Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Jovic suffered a reduced septum during Tuesday's game against the Pistons and will not return.
The forward collided with Malik Beasley in the first quarter before heading back to the locker room, and the Heat have ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to the nose injury. With Jovic out, Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson are candidates for an increased role.
