Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Jovic suffered a reduced septum during Tuesday's game against the Pistons and will not return.

The forward collided with Malik Beasley in the first quarter before heading back to the locker room, and the Heat have ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to the nose injury. With Jovic out, Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson are candidates for an increased role.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now