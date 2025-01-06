Nikola Jovic News: Back to bench against Kings

Jovic is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.

After scoring 17 points in Saturday's start against the Jazz, Jovic will revert to his usual role off the bench Monday and cede his spot in Miami's first unit to Jaime Jaquez. Over 14 contests as a reserve this season, Jovic is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes in 23.9 minutes, which dampens his streaming appeal a bit against the Kings.