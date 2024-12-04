Nikola Jovic News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Jovic (ankle) will play Wednesday versus the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic returns from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he wasn't included in the Miami rotation for the three games before he missed time with the injury. With Miami also clearing Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kevin Love (back) to play Wednesday, head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't expected to have room for Jovic in his rotation.