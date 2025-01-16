Nikola Jovic News: Dishes out career-high eight dimes

Jovic produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Lakers.

Jovic's career-high eight assists didn't come out of nowhere, as he is averaging 4.5 assists over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old forward is also averaging 28.7 minutes per contest over that span and should continue to be one of Miami's primary playmakers in their bench unit alongside Terry Rozier.