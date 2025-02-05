Nikola Jovic News: Drains season-high five threes

Jovic closed Tuesday's 133-124 loss to Chicago with 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes off the bench.

The Heat once again went with a tight frontcourt rotation that saw Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware and Jovic each play more than 30 minutes, and as a result the latter set a new season high in made threes while reaching 20 points for the first time since Jan. 11. Jovic has been a reliable contributor from the second unit, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games while averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals in 31.2 minutes a contest.