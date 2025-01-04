Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic News: Enters starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jovic will start Saturday's game against the Jazz.

With Jimmy Butler beginning his seven-game suspension, Terry Rozier and Jovic will enter the starting lineup, shifting Duncan Robinson to the second unit. Jovic has played well in three straight games and is someone for fantasy managers to watch closely -- he averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in that span.

