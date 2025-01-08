Nikola Jovic News: Logs team-high 20 points from bench

Jovic racked up 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 victory over the Warriors.

Jovic's recent bump in minutes can be attributed to Jimmy Butler's (suspension) absence, and his production should give the Heat confidence that they will be able to move on without Butler if he's traded. Although Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez have also pitched in effectively during the absence, Miami will likely tinker often with the gap, resulting in more first-unit minutes for Jovic.