Nikola Jovic News: Modest production in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Jovic finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 135-122 loss to Denver.

After playing only seven minutes as a starter in the first half, Jovic was benched to start the second half. However, that didn't stop him from being productive, as he recorded seven points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 13 minutes during the second half. Jimmy Butler (ankle) left the game early, and if he misses time, the Heat will need Jovic to be more aggressive offensively.

