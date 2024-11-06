Nikola Jovic News: Plays five minutes
Jovic recorded four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in five minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 loss to the Suns.
Jovic was part of the starting unit Wednesday, a status he's held in all seven appearances this season. However, he logged a season low in minutes and didn't retake the floor after being subbed out with 6:44 left in the first quarter. While it isn't abnormal for Jovic to handle fewer minutes than a typical starter - he averaged just 21.5 minutes per game before the loss to Phoenix - Wednesday's game marked a new low for the third-year forward. His unstable role makes him difficult to trust in most fantasy formats, and his minutes should be watched closely by fantasy managers moving forward.
