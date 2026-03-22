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Nikola Jovic News: Plays four minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jovic recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes during the Heat's 123-122 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Saturday's was Jovic's first appearance in a game since Feb. 20. He missed 11 straight games due to a back injury but was a healthy DNP for the Heat's two games prior to Saturday's contest. All of Jovic's runtime against Houston came in the second quarter, and it appears the fourth-year pro doesn't have a clear path to consistent playing time, even when Miami are dealing with injuries.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
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