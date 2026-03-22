Nikola Jovic News: Plays four minutes in return
Jovic recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes during the Heat's 123-122 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Saturday's was Jovic's first appearance in a game since Feb. 20. He missed 11 straight games due to a back injury but was a healthy DNP for the Heat's two games prior to Saturday's contest. All of Jovic's runtime against Houston came in the second quarter, and it appears the fourth-year pro doesn't have a clear path to consistent playing time, even when Miami are dealing with injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jovic See More