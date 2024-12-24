Nikola Jovic News: Plays well in loss

Jovic ended Monday's 110-95 victory over the Nets with 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes.

Miami was missing both Jimmy Butler (illness) and Terry Rozier (knee), although both are day-to-day. Jovic responded with a season-high 18 points, giving the coaching staff something to think about after being out of the rotation for most of the season. Jovic is someone to monitor in fantasy with all the rumors swirling around Butler's future.