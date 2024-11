Jovic amassed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to Sacramento.

Jovic continues to start but was limited to a season-low 12 minutes during Monday's one-point loss. After scoring in double figures in three of his first four appearances this season, Jovic has totaled seven points over his last two outings.