Nikola Jovic News: Solid contributions off bench

Jovic amassed 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 victory over the Nets.

Jovic continues to provide a spark off the Heat bench, leading the reserves in scoring while contributing two steals and two blocks on the defensive side of the floor. Jovic's role during the regular season has increased due to the ongoing absence of Jimmy Butler (suspension). Since Jan. 1, Jovic has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game.