Nikola Jovic News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Jovic is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Jovic will move to the starting lineup since Miami will be without Jimmy Butler (illness). Jovic, who will be making his first start since Nov. 8, will be in the first unit alongside Dru Smith, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Jovic is averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a starter this season.

