Nikola Jovic News: Starts and scores 15 points

Jovic finished with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 loss to the Magic.

Jovic started 38 of 46 regular-season games last season, and he seems to have a leg up on Jaime Jaquez as the first-unit option for the Heat. Jovic's fantasy value is still up in the air, but his spot in the rotation warrants some consideration, especially if he's available on the waiver wire.