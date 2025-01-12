Nikola Jovic News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Jovic provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 victory over Portland.

Jovic filled in the stat sheet while leading the Heat's bench in points. He also finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Tyler Herro (32 points). The third-year pro has seen a significant uptick in playing time of late, and he has turned things around after an underwhelming start to the season. Over his last 10 outings, the 21-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals across 26.9 minutes per game.