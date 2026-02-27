Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Oklahoma City assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

With the Thunder getting healthier, Topic will struggle to find consistent minutes at the NBA level. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could be a featured player for the Blue.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
