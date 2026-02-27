Nikola Topic News: Assigned to G League
Oklahoma City assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
With the Thunder getting healthier, Topic will struggle to find consistent minutes at the NBA level. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could be a featured player for the Blue.
