Nikola Topic News: Assigned to G League on Sunday

The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.

Topic spent only a day with the NBA club and didn't play before being sent back to the G League. The guard is coming off a couple of productive appearances with 28 and 29 points, respectively, in his last two starts for the Blue. While he's not expected to feature in NBA play in the short term, he could see significant minutes over the final weeks of the G League regular season.