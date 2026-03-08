Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Assigned to G League on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.

Topic spent only a day with the NBA club and didn't play before being sent back to the G League. The guard is coming off a couple of productive appearances with 28 and 29 points, respectively, in his last two starts for the Blue. While he's not expected to feature in NBA play in the short term, he could see significant minutes over the final weeks of the G League regular season.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
38 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
Author Image
Mark Strotman
153 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
164 days ago