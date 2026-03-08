Nikola Topic News: Assigned to G League on Sunday
The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.
Topic spent only a day with the NBA club and didn't play before being sent back to the G League. The guard is coming off a couple of productive appearances with 28 and 29 points, respectively, in his last two starts for the Blue. While he's not expected to feature in NBA play in the short term, he could see significant minutes over the final weeks of the G League regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2016 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1125 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2938 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value153 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More