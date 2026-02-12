Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Available to debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:04pm

Topic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Topic played in one preseason contest this season before undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer. He made his return to game action in the G League, logging 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Oklahoma City Blue's 137-135 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound. With the Thunder shorthanded for their final game before the All-Star break, Topic should make his NBA regular-season debut and could play a sizable role in the rotation.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
