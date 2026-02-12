Nikola Topic News: Available to debut Thursday
Topic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Topic played in one preseason contest this season before undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer. He made his return to game action in the G League, logging 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Oklahoma City Blue's 137-135 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound. With the Thunder shorthanded for their final game before the All-Star break, Topic should make his NBA regular-season debut and could play a sizable role in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2914 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value129 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season140 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles160 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More