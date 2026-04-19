Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 12:07pm

Topic won't start in Sunday's game against Phoenix, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Topic started in Oklahoma City's final two games of the regular season, most recently recording 18 points, four rebounds and 14 assists across 39 minutes versus the Suns on April 12. With the Thunder's starters healthy to begin the playoffs, Topic will move back to the bench while potentially dropping out of the rotation altogether.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
80 days ago