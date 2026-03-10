Nikola Topic News: Back with parent club

The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Oklahoma City won't play again until Thursday versus the Celtics, but it's unclear if Topic will end up remaining with the team for that contest. The 2024 first-round pick has averaged 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game through his first five NBA appearances but hasn't been included in the rotation in any of the Thunder's last six contests.