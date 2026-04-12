Nikola Topic News: Dishes 14 dimes
Topic supplied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 14 assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 loss to the Suns.
Starting his second consecutive game to close the regular season, Topic recorded his second double-double in as many outings, though it came in a lopsided loss. He's unlikely to see much playing time in the playoffs, but Topic's potential is clear, and the 20-year-old's return to action late in the campaign is a major positive after being sidelined while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.
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