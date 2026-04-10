Nikola Topic News: Double-doubles in spot start

Topic accumulated 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Topic made the first start of his career, recording his first double-double, while also adding a career-high four steals. Although his role remains limited on most nights, the upside is clear. The Thunder has nothing to play for Sunday, meaning Topic could once again find himself serving as the starting point guard.