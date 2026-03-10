Nikola Topic headshot

Nikola Topic News: Headed back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 8:38am

The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday.

After a stint in the G League, Topic was recalled ahead of Monday's matchup with Denver but went unused off the bench in a 129-126 win. Topic will presumably join the Blue for practice on Tuesday but is likely to be recalled for the Thunder's next game Thursday versus the Celtics.

Nikola Topic
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Topic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
40 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings & How to Find Hidden Draft Value
Author Image
Mark Strotman
155 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
166 days ago