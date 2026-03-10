Nikola Topic News: Headed back to G League
The Thunder assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday.
After a stint in the G League, Topic was recalled ahead of Monday's matchup with Denver but went unused off the bench in a 129-126 win. Topic will presumably join the Blue for practice on Tuesday but is likely to be recalled for the Thunder's next game Thursday versus the Celtics.
