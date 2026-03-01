Nikola Topic News: Heading back to G League
Oklahoma assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Topic will continue to work with the G League team after playing off the bench in five of the last six NBA contests, where he averaged 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. While he may eventually be recalled by the Thunder, Topic could see some increased action if he features with the Blue.
